As "Dancing With the Stars" pro Karina Smirnoff inches closer to her big day with fiance Brad Penny, she's zoning in on all the details.

Well, sort of.

Dress-wise, she still has a decision to make.

"We're down to six, which is better than 20," Smirnoff, 33, tells People. "You always have to look at the glass half full."

As far as everything else, though, Smirnoff is no bridezilla. "I'm very open to the colors, the setting, the flowers. I'm very easy," she says. "The only thing I do want is that big dress with the train. Even if it's just me walking in a dress, I'm all good."

The couple, who got engaged last October, have set their wedding date for Jan. 21, 2012, in an undisclosed Caribbean location.

"I have a lot of family and friends that live in Europe and Israel, and Brad has a big family in Oklahoma," Smirnoff tells the magazine. "It's going to be a very diverse, colorful crowd."