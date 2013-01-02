Bikini season is still months away, but Karina Smirnoff is already in ab-solutely fantastic shape.

PHOTOS: 10 easy ways to slim down

On Sunday, Dec. 30, three days before her 35th birthday on Jan. 2, the Dancing With the Stars pro showed off her beach body in a sexy, blue, halter-style two piece with printed side-tie bottoms. Posing poolside in Miami, Fla., the Ukrainian-born beauty revealed her washboard abs and long, lean legs.

Strutting her stuff comes naturally to Smirnoff, who finished fifth in DWTS' recent All-Star season, for which she was partnered with Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno.

PHOTOS: Inside DWTS rehearsals

"As a dancer I've always embraced my body," the star told Playboy in 2011, when she posed nude for the magazine. "I'm thrilled to show off my strong, toned physique in the pages of Playboy and celebrate my sexiness."

Fans of Smirnoff will soon get to see yet another side of her when she makes her big-screen acting debut in a new movie written and directed by her Season 12 DWTS partner, Ralph Macchio.

PHOTOS: Dancing With the Stars' hottest hookups

"It is a dream come true to have this opportunity in working with Ralph again," she told Us Weekly of the film, in which she plays a beautiful yet troubled woman who becomes the object of a young boy's fascination. "He wrote such an inspiring script, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. The story is sweet but profound, and my character is very compelling. I'm loving the process!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Karina Smirnoff Shows Off Super-Toned Abs in Skimpy Blue Bikini: Picture