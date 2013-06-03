Maybe it's just not fashionable to be apologetic? Outspoken designer Karl Lagerfeld, who followed his infamous Adele dis last year for being "a little too fat" with a harsh Pippa Middleton put-down ("I don't like [her] face. She should only show her back," he reportedly opined), is hardly repentant about his cruel declarations.

PHOTOS: Adele's stunning transformation

In promo clips for CNN's "Fashion: Backstage Pass," the notoriously opinionated and eccentric designer appears unapologetic about his insults. When host Anita Cho asks him, "You did not like the face of Pippa Middleton?" He replies, "No, I think her sister looks better," referring to her older sis, Duchess Kate.

PHOTOS: Pippa's fabulous figure!

As for his fat-shaming of Adele, the 79-year-old Lagerfeld offers a limp clarification: "I never said that she was fat, I said that she was a little roundish. A little roundish is not fat. But for such a beautiful girl, after that she lost eight kilo [17.6 pounds], so I think the message was not that bad," he tells Cho.

PHOTOS: We're tired of the fat jokes!

The designer also opens up about his extreme love for his cat Choupette. "You know, there is no marriage yet for human beings and animals," he tells Cho. "I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Selena Gomez debuts her mom's baby bump on Twitter

Insured celeb body parts

Most expensive celeb engagement rings