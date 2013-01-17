Vogue proclaimed it "cut of the moment" in its January issue. The New York Times declared it "the haircut of the year." Huffington Post ran a story headlined, "Karlie Kloss' Haircut: The Next Rachel?"

Twenty-year-old Karlie Kloss' recently shorn locks (celebrity hairstylist Garren Defazio created her new ’do late last year) are causing a sensation—at least in the fashion world. According to the New York Times, the model's chin-length style has even been given a name: Some call it "the Chop," while others have christened it "the Karlie.""When Kate Moss cut her hair really short, everyone started cutting their hair," Defazio told the Times. "When somebody who is notable finds their look, it catches on and becomes a trend."

PHOTOS: See pictures of Kate Moss over the years"I'm so tired of the soft wave, red carpet hair," he continued. "Like dead straight hair, wavy hair got old. Some of the other models are taking their hair above their shoulders and in the salon, women are taking their hair to collar bone and above. It's a natural look." Tell Us: Do you like Karlie's long-hair look or new Chop better?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Karlie Kloss' Chin-Length Haircut: Better Than Before?