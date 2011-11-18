Kasey Kahl on Vienna Girardi Split: 'Who Knows What the Future Holds?'
Kasey Kahl isn't ruling out a reconciliation with his recent ex Vienna Girardi.
"I still love Vienna. I mean, it's hard," he told Us Weekly at the Sloan & Tate launch party in Hollywood Thursday. "She had to go back home and get out of the spotlight for a little bit. Who knows what the future holds?"
The "Bachelor Pad 2" couple waited five weeks to announce their breakup because Kahl "just wanted a little privacy. We both did."
After their fall split, Kahl realized he also needed some alone time.
"I went back home for a little bit to focus on myself and focus on my friends and family and just enjoy being Kasey," the 27-year-old told Us. "I'm just a hopeless romantic cheese ball who wants to be happy."
Girardi, 25, is equally torn up about ending their relationship. "[I have] no idea what the future holds for us, but we will always remain friends," she tweeted Nov. 13.
