New couple alert! Actress Kat Dennings and crooner Josh Groban are officially an item.

E! News confirmed the relationship after the pair turned up at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"They were so cute together!" an insider told E! "They were adorable on the carpet. She was whispering in his ear a lot and they seemed really happy."

After staying by his new lady's side all night, Groban tweeted his support for the event's cause. "Lovely night all around," he wrote. "Always happy to support Barbara Davis and her #CarouselOfHope ball to raise money for Diabetes research."

Speaking to Details last year about his split from January Jones, Groban admitted that he and the "Mad Men" actress were "madly in love," telling the magazine he's "a real romantic at heart." (He declined to confirm or deny rumors that he'd hooked up with Katy Perry.)

In 2012, Dennings reportedly dated her "2 Broke Girls" co-star Nick Zano,.