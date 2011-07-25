Jesse James quickly rebounded from his scandalous divorce from Sandra Bullock with Kat Von D. The "LA Ink" star announced to the Twitterverse on Monday that their engagement wasn't as permanent as the tattoos that cover their bodies.

"I am no longer [with] Jesse, and out of respect for him, his family and myself, that's all the info I'd like to share. Thanks for respecting that," she tweeted. Jesse has remained mum on Twitter regarding the breakup.

After starting to date last summer, the once happy couple blissfully announced their engagement in January of this year. "I fell in love with my best friend," Jesse shared with People at that time. "I have never met anyone so kind and loving and committed to making the world a better place every day. My love for her is beyond description. So honored that she said 'yes.' Growing old with her is going to be a f----n' blast!"

Without hesitation, Kat insisted Jesse was "the one" when speaking to People last September.

Related stories on ETonline.com:'Franklin & Bash' Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar Rides the Waves with His Kids