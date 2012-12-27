Deadmau5 officially put a ring on it!

After proposing to Kat Von D on Twitter Dec. 15, the deejay gave his bride-to-be her custom-made black diamond engagement ring on Dec. 23.

PHOTOS: Celebrity engagements of 2012

"Tonight, Joel put a ring on my finger -- Too taken aback by its beauty and its meaning to post a pic right now," the L.A. Ink star tweeted. But soon after that she wrote, "Doesn't get anymore official," and included a photo of her new ring. Two small skulls sit on either side of the black diamond, and the double band features smaller black stones.

"The biggest thank you to The Great Frog London for handcrafting the most important ring I will ever wear," Kat Von D added.

PHOTOS: Celebrity tattoos

Deadmau5 (real name: Joel Zimmerman), 31, celebrated the holidays with Kat Von D, 30, in his native Canada. The on-again-off-again couple stepped out together in Vancouver Dec. 27 holding hands, and showing off the engagement ring. The bride-to-be had a smile on her face as she held up her ring finger for photographers.

When Deadmau5 proposed, he showed Kat Von D (real name: Katherine von Drachenberg) a picture of her future ring, and explained, "Changing the diamond to a black diamond FYI. Sorry for the jpg . . . they'll finish the actual ring soon I hope. I love you."

PHOTOS: Kat Von D and other women who've been cheated on

In addition to the engagement ring Christmas present, Kat's husband-to-be surprised her with a life-size stuffed moose and captured her reaction in a video.

"Do you know what it's name is? It's my name. Dead Moose," he joked.

"Babe, I love you!" Kat said after walking into her home to find the enormous gift. Deadmau5 then shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Merry Xmas Kat!"

The twosome became dating in mid-September, and briefly broke up in November. Kat Von D was previously engaged to Sandra Bullock's ex-husband Jesse James. The two split in July 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kat Von D Debuts Black Diamond Engagement Ring, Steps Out With Fiance Deadmau5: Pictures