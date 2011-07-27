Kat Von D stormed off the set of a popular LA morning show on Wednesday after hearing the anchor talk about her recent breakup with known cheater Jesse James and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about her fit.

A show producer on "Good Day LA" told RadarOnline.com "I think it was unprofessional on her part. I don't know what she expected."

Going on to say that Kat was booked on their show about two weeks ago and "two days ago we got a message from her publicist that they did not want us to ask about Sandra Bullock or Michelle "Bombshell" McGee. We agreed to that. If someone asks ahead of time, we decide ahead of time if we can do the interview and we agreed."

When the news broke of Kat and Jesse's split Kridos said their show reported on the breakup and "of course we're going to ask about it."

The clip "Good Day LA" played, that caused Kat's walk out, is the same one RadarOnline.com posted from TLC promoting Kat's show "LA INK," showing Kat getting a tattoo of Jesse's face on her rib cage.

The show producer said: "In the middle of the clip airing someone told me there was a problem and within 20 seconds Kat was out the door. She just walked out. She was literally gone in 20 seconds."

They said thy chased Kat out the door but she was gone in a split second. "She didn't even stay to discuss what she was upset about.

"In my opinion the story is out there and we didn't do anything wrong. There was no way we weren't going to ask her about the breakup. She knows our show and she's coming on for publicity and she just walked off."

The producr continued: "She knew what the clip was. I don't understand her grounds for walking off at all." She said that the Good Day LA producer even told Kat what the clip was that they were playing.

"She was incorrect and wrong and we did nothing wrong in my opinion."

Kat promptly tweeted her fury at the show. "Dear GoodDayLA, thanks for the waste of a perfectly good morning. Lack of compassion n respect for eachother never fails to dissapoint me."

The producer did say that Kat would be welcome back to the show, but only under one condition: "If we could talk about this incident we would have her back. If she said no you can't talk about it then, no we wouldn't have her back."

Season five of Kat's TLC show "LA INK" premieres Thursday night, and perhaps foreshadowing the future, in the clip Kat says she was scared about Jesse's reaction to her new tattoo: "I thought you were going to tell me you were breaking up with me."

