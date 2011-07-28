USMagazine --

Kat Von D isn't all that tough.

On Wednesday night, two days after confirming on Twitter that she and Jesse James had broken their engagement, the "LA Ink" star made a heartfelt post on her Facebook page with the title "What Can I Say? I Suck."

"Today felt pretty impossible. Most of the time, regardless of what's going on around me, I'm usually strong enough not to get things get to me like this," the 29-year-old admitted. "But today there seems to be no way of escaping my thoughts. 'What have I done? I sure made a mess of things.'"

Von D mused that her past romance with James, 42, "sprung a lot of negativity from the outside world."

"In my relationship I never before felt as solid and strong," she said. "[But I] lost a lot of friends, and [it] even cause turmoil with some of my family members… Some fans even changed their perception of who they thought I was."

But Von D said the criticism "motivated me to stay even more grounded and to love whole-heartedly without judgment."

"It felt like it was just the two of us against the world," she said of her and James. "I think it's safe to say that a lot of times that would bring us even closer. Knowing that someone loves you for who you are and that they gain nothing from you other than the joy of being loved unconditionally is a good feeling."

"[I] never planned on walking away from this relationship," she said.

Earlier in the day, Von D stormed off of "Good Day LA" when asked about her split from James. "Although my intentions were never to offend or hurt anyone's feelings, this isn't an apology for walking out on a silly morning show interview this morning -- and this isn't an attempt at justifying anything either," she said. "I don't expect people to understand, just like I can't expect myself to be able to please everyone at all times."

She added, "As much as I'd like to picture [myself] being this strong, independent woman, the truth is most of the time I'm not as strong as I'd like to be -- but I'm still trying."

