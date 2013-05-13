All you need is love! Kate Beckinsale spent Mother's Day this year with 14-year-old daughter, Lily, and ex-husband Michael Sheen. The former spouses reunited to attend a Beatles tribute show at the Pantages in Hollywood on Sunday, May 12.

Beckinsale got dressed up for the occasion in a sexy beige sleeveless blouse and black pencil skirt. Her lookalike daughter wore a casual short black skirt and black boots, and Sheen, 44, looked handsome in a gray suit.

Beckinsale and Sheen ended their marriage in 2003 after eight years, but have managed to maintain a friendly relationship post-divorce. "The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up —- that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Len Wiseman] —- is just not true," the Total Recall actress told Entertainment Weekly in January 2012. (Beckinsale and Wiseman married in 2004, long after they both ended their first marriages.)

"If that were the case, I think it would be very difficult and peculiar to have an okay situation," Beckinsale explained. "But everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad."

For his part, Sheen is newly single after ending his romance with his Midnight in Paris costar Rachel McAdams. The couple began dating in October 2010 after meeting on the set of Woody Allen's film, but a source confirmed to Us Weekly in February 2013 that they have called it quits.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Beckinsale Spends Mother's Day With Lookalike Daughter and Ex Michael Sheen