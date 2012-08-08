Kate Bosworth let something major slip during a blog post about her and Michael Polish's recent trip to South Korea.

"On our first day in Seoul, my fiance, Michael Polish, and I venture out to discover Changdeokgung Palace," the Straw Dogs actress, 29, writes, before continuing on with her chronicle of their visit.

Bosworth and director Polish, who met on the set of Big Sur (due out later this year), made their PDA-packed debut as an item at a Coldplay concert in August 2011.

Prior to stepping out with Polish, Bosworth dated True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard for two years, before calling it quits with him in July 2011.

