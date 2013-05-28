Oh, what could have been. It's been seven (!) years since Katie Couric sat alongside Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the TODAY Show -- and, apparently, she's still missed. After Couric's successor Meredith Vieira left in 2011 after five very successful years, the NBC morning show has famously struggled to maintain its mojo.

Now the host of her own syndicated talk show (after her stint as anchor of CBS Evening News), Couric admits, in fact, that her former employer considered having her return. Speaking on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, May 27, the 56-year-old news veteran first pointed out that she and Lauer, 55, "I had talked about possibly teaming up and doing a show at some point." She continued: "There were some cautious overtures to me to possibly come back to the TODAY Show but then they sort of evaporated."

When Stern asked Couric if she'd seriously consider stepping in, she seemed game. "You know, part of me . . . for me, that was the best job."

Following newsreader Ann Curry's ill-fated year as co-anchor (she left last June), Lauer's co-anchor is now Savannah Guthrie.

In true Stern fashion, the shock jock also teased Couric about a possible romantic connection with Lauer. "You know what, I actually had a little crush on Matt when he was the local news anchor at WNBC," Couric confided. "Because I thought he was so funny, and so quick."

