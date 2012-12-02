Kate Gosselin is a fitness fanatic.

For the second year in a row, the 37-year-old ex-reality star and mother of eight participated in the Zappos Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas. Luckily, Gosselin didn't need to amp up her workouts to prep for the annual event.

"I'm a runner by hobby and by nature of stress relief and staying fit. I think I got to the point where a lot of runners end up: You plan another race so you have something to focus on and that's what I do -- I focus," the ex-Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us Weekly Dec. 2. "There's also a lot of great music along the way and it's always very exciting. I just keep running and keep planning."

With eight children to look after, Gosselin doesn't always have time to exercise. "I've been running wherever I can. There's no set plan. At my best, I'm doing 10 miles every other day. I can't say I'm doing that right now, but I just try to fit it in when I can. The more you run, the faster you get, and that's more efficient because you're running more in less time," she explained. "That's probably a lot of what my life is about -- fitting in as much as I can in the shortest amount of time."

Gosselin also chatted with Us about the possibility of starring in another reality show. (The last episode of Kate Plus 8 aired Sept. 12, 2011.)

"There are always show ideas out there. I have a lot of great ideas. Things are always in talks. I would love to go forward and do another show -- whatever that encompasses -- so at this point, there's nothing out there."

Gosselin's 12-year-old twins (Cara and Madelyn) and 8-year-old sextuplets (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah) are enjoying a life of normalcy, the former TLC star added. "They're awesome. It's been a great school year for them," Gosselin told Us. "Everyone is doing wonderfully."

She added, "They definitely fight like siblings do, but they're very close to each other -- they watch out for each other and take care of each other. They're their best playmates and best friends. It's honestly a blessing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Gosselin: "At My Best, I Run 10 Miles Every Other Day"