Cha-ching! Following months of speculation, it seems that Kate Gosselin is indeed dating a millionaire man. The two were recently spotted on a romantic date.

There's no more denying it.

Us Weekly is reporting that the "Kate Plus 8" star is full-speed ahead with photography tycoon Jeff Prescott. Kate, the magazine said, "has been getting wined and dined" by the 51-year-old divorced dad of three.

The couple (if we can officially call them that) was spotted on a date in Philadelphia on May 8 where they dined at upscale eatery Talula's Garden. Afterward, the duo gambled at the Vallery Forge Casino Resort until the early hours of the morning.

"They were laughing," an eyewitness told the magazine of Kate and the co-founder of Dreamstine, a stock photography agency.

In January, a source said, "Jeff is a really, really good guy. He is very respectful of Kate and her family."

At the time, Kate denied that she was dating anyone, let alone Jeff, but she admitted that she would love to date again.

"At this point I wonder, 'Is there someone who can pop in and take up our crazy situation and enjoy it and would be good for us?'" she mused.

Maybe she's found her man.