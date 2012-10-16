Kate Plus 8 -- minus a job?

Former reality show matriarch Kate Gosselin has been let go from her gig as a blogger for CouponCabin, the company's CEO announced in a letter Tuesday.

"Some nine-plus years ago, I started CouponCabin with the thought of creating a single website that had all the best coupons . . . no gimmicks, no fluff, just a site that was easy to use and that had great deals," founder Scott Kluth wrote. "A series of recent events have made it clear to me that Kate Gosselin and her contributions do not align with the authenticity which we set out to build almost a decade ago, and that Ms. Gosselin is simply not a good fit with the wonderful team and culture at CouponCabin."

Concluded Kluth, "We wish Kate, her family and her support staff all the best."

Beyond the CEO's letter, CouponCabin has declined to elaborate on the "recent events" that led them to fire the 37-year-old Philadelphia native, who is a mom to twins Cara and Madelyn, 12, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, 8, with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Since TLC's Kate Plus 8 went off the air in 2011, Gosselin has focused on her kids and her blog, in which she shared budgeting tips with CouponCabin's readers.

Last week, however, the mom of eight appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed her youthful appearance and those reports that she's dating her bodyguard.

"I am probably one of the rare few who de-age," Gosselin told Andy Cohen, shooting down speculation that she's had work done.

As for her bond with her longtime bodyguard Steve Neild? "I'm single! Still [and] always," she exclaimed, denying longstanding rumors of a romance.

