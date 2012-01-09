All aboard!

Want to sail through paradise with Kate Gosselin? Now you can! The 36-year-old mother of eight is hosting a Caribbean cruise this August.

According to the cruise's official website, vacationers can join Gosselin aboard the Allure of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's newest ship. The family friendly cruise features the first Starbucks at Sea, Broadway hit musical "Chicago" in the main theater, as well as meet and greets with Shrek, Po the Panda and more DreamWorks characters.

There's a classic carousel on the Boardwalk, aerial acrobats in the Aqua Theater, Flow Rider surf simulators and much more.

Fans will meet Gosselin at a private welcome cocktail party, and each family will receive a commemorative personalized gift from the former reality star.

Gosselin will join fans for a morning brunch, a private BBQ and many more onboard experiences. There's even an onshore excursion with the single mom.

TLC canceled "Kate Plus 8" in August, but Gosselin already has a new gig: blogger for CouponCabin.com. The hands-on, economical mom shares her tips and tricks for saving big on the site.

Double-occupancy rooms begin at $1,900 and go up to $3,175 for the week. For more on the cruise, check out www.kategosselincruise.com.

