Think Kate Gosselin looks like she's gone under the knife -- again?

She's flattered! The former reality star happily took to her CouponCabin.com blog to address the rumors that she'd had a facelift.

VIDEO: Kate dishes on her previous plastic surgery

"I will confirm that I have not had one," the mom of eight wrote. "I am only 36! But, I will take all of the talk about how rested and young I look as a compliment! So thanks!"

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Gosselin was "consumed with her appearance."

PHOTOS: Kate's meanest faces

To stay looking young, the single mom -- who got a tummy tuck in 2007 and breast implants in 2009 -- relies on thrice-weekly tanning sessions. Last June, she even gave herself Botox injections.

Although Gosselin denies surgery allegations, New York City plastic surgeon told Us that based on recent photos, Gosselin's defined jaw line and changed eye shape "suggest a facelift."

PHOTOS: Kate's hair evolution

So if Gosselin hasn't gone under the knife, how does she look so young? The CouponCabin.com blogger shared "some great skin care deals," including discounts to Bliss World spa, Beauty.com and SkinStore and YSL Beauty.

Tell Us: Do you believe Kate that she hasn't had a facelift?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly