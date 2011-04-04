Must really love kids!

It's been nearly two years since she separated from husband Jon, but Kate Gosselin told Matt Lauer on "Today" Monday morning that she's been on no more than "half a date" since the split.

"I feel like I have my life together pretty much, but let be honest; it's going to take a strong person to wrangle this mess," the reality star, 36, said. "If [a suitor] can pass the test, he's got to be Superman."

The mother of twin 10-year-olds and five-year-old sextuplets admitted that looking for love is very different now than when she was younger.

"You start out the first time around, and you're some single with not a lot of baggage or issues," she said. "I like to have fun, but I don't have a lot of time for myself. I do have eight kids!"

Gosselin, whose special "Kate Plus 8" returns tonight on TLC at 10 p.m., added things might be easier if Jon, 34, would spend more time with the children. Currently he has custody two weekends a month.

"I wish that he would see them more, to be honest; so do the kids," she said, adding that after a public feud, she's come to terms with her ex.

"The important thing is that I control my reaction, my behavior, my attitude and my words. What I receive back is not in my control."

