Kate Gosselin says her eight kids -- twins Cara and Mady, 11, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, now 8 -- aren't shy when it comes to sharing how much they miss the limelight.

In a "Today" show appearance Monday morning, Gosselin, 37, opened up about what her family's been up to since TLC's "Kate Plus 8" went off the air last September.

The former reality star says she's been keeping busy compiling recipes ("I have eight testers at home!" she boasted), running (she ran her first marathon in December), and blogging for money-saving site Coupon Cabin. As for the kids?

PHOTOS: The Gosselin family album

"Everyone is excelling school across the board," the proud mom told anchor Ann Curry. "We've had a great school year."

Still, "They really honestly miss filming," Gosselin shared. "They've been saying, 'When are we going to go here or there? We miss the crew.'"

Though their TLC contract is over, "We're hoping to move forward and do more projects," Gosselin explained. "Fans are begging [to see more]. 'They've grown up, they turned eight. What are you doing [now]?'"

PHOTOS: Jon Gosselin's scandalous new relationship

The family wouldn't mind more time in the spotlight, but for now, Gosselin says, they're all pretty content with life at home. Even things with her ex-husband Jon Gosselin are on the upswing, she revealed.

"He's really been positive and more available," Gosselin said of her former spouse, from whom she filed for divorce in 2009. "[Jon] is working with me and the kids notice it. I've always wanted that peace for them ... and we're finally to a point where it's happening."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Did Kate Gosselin Get a Facelift?

Pop Culture's Most 'High-Spirited' Moms

Single Parent Celebs