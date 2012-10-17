Kate Gosselin on Being Fired from Coupon Cabin: No Worries!

Us Weekly

Kate Gosselin always lands on her feet.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the former reality star 37, had been let go from CouponCabin, for whom she has been blogging since 2011. In a vaguely worded statement, founder Scott Kluth charged, "A series of recent events have made it clear to me that Kate Gosselin and her contributions do not align with the authenticity which we set out to build almost a decade ago, and that Ms. Gosselin is simply not a good fit."

PHOTOS: Kate's meanest faces

The divorced mother of eight is going to be just fine, she assured her 118,353 Twitter followers.

"Good afternoon!" Jon Gosselin's ex chirped. The mom to twins Cara and Madelyn, 12, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, 8, then alluded that she's landed another employment gig.

PHOTOS: Gosselin family album

"I'm alive! I've been super busy working away!I'm having lots of fun and can't wait to share! No worries..we will chat soon! XO," continued the former TLC star, who had been blogging budgeting tips for the site.

PHOTOS: Her disastrous 'DWTS' stint

Gosselin's firing came a few days after her appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," in which the one-time "Dancing with the Stars" contestant denied she's had any work done (claiming she is "one of the rare few who de-age) or that she's dating her bodyguard, Steve Neild.

Keep clicking to see pics of Kate over the years ...