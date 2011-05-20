Time to pay up!

In court this week, Kate Gosselin was ordered to pay more than $10,000 to a Pennsylvania marriage therapist. According to the Associated Press, Gosselin, 36, hired the therapist to help her and Jon Gosselin work through one of their rough patches in 2009.

Sylvia Lafair, the president of Creative Energy Options, claimed she had a verbal contract with the Gosselins in March 2009; she said the couple asked her to fly out to L.A. to provide marriage counseling.

Lafair sent bills to both Jon, 34, and Kate for her services as well as travel costs, but neither parent was willing to foot the bill. Kate claimed Lafair's services had only been used by Jon.

However, Judge Gerald Feissner ordered Kate to pay the marriage counseling company $10,476. But the mother of eight isn't handing over the cash without a fight. According to Pennsylvania's Times-Standard, Kate's attorney filed an appeal in the case on Tuesday.

Kate and Jon's divorce was finalized in December 2009.

