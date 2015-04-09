Kate Gosselin has no relationship with her ex-husband, and some of her kids don't either.

The "Kate Plus 8" star revealed the news in an interview with In Touch magazine via E!, where she delved into her dating life and her thoughts on marrying again. Her most startling revelation, though, may have come while she was commenting on her ex Jon Gosselin, whom she divorced in 2009.

"I keep the peace," she says of her non-existent relationship with him. "Some of the kids visit and some don't. That's for the best."

Of her split from Jon, she said: "There were many tears. Things that happened with my divorce were hurtful. I'm definitely a no-regrets kind of person. I've always done my best with what I had at the time."

Kate, though, is open to finding love again. And her kids want her to, as well.

"They are encouraging me more and more. I just don't have a lot of time to be out there to be searching for someone," she said. "I would love to date! And I would love for the kids to have that male role model."

For those interested in applying, the kind of man she's looking for "has to be comfortable with the publicity, my eight kids," she said, "and all the noise in my house!"

In the past, Kate has been linked to several men, but she remains single and now she's even unsure if she believes in marriage.

"I wish it would have worked for me," she said.

Whether she'll marry again, she said, "I haven't even found anyone to date, so I'm not really qualified to answer that question."