Kate Gosselin is gearing up to chronicle her hunt for "The One" on a new reality show, E! News reports.

Though she has yet to find a network for her program, "She is ready to get back into the dating game," a source tells E!. "She is ready to find love again and to move on from her past. She's excited, this is a chance to start something new."

No word yet on if her brood of eight -- twins Cara and Mady, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel -- will appear on-camera, although in May, Gosselin, 37, opened up to Ann Curry during a "TODAY" show sit-down about how much her kids are dying for another shot at a reality show.

"They really honestly miss filming," Gosselin, who split from husband Jon in 2009, shared. "They've been saying, 'When are we going to go here or there? We miss the crew.'"

Though the family's TLC contract was up last fall, "We're hoping to move forward and do more projects," Gosselin explained. "Fans are begging [to see more]."

