Kate Gosselin spent her 10th wedding anniversary weekend with the police, not husband Jon.

On Saturday, the mother of 8 called the cops because photographers were hanging around her $1.1 million estate in Wernersville, Pa. (No report was filed.)

Life for the Gosselin clan quickly returned to normal.

A TLC camera crew stayed at the house all day filming as she played with her kids.

On Sunday, Kate took daughter Leah to run some errands and make her usual Starbucks run. Along with a bodyguard (not Steve Neild), they stopped at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Missing from the all fun? Jon, who was not photographed once with his kids or wife during the anniversary weekend.