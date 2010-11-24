Looks like Kate Gosselin has been studying up on Damage Control 101.

The 35-year-old single mom sat down with Entertainment Tonight to clear up rumors that 6-year-old sextuplets Collin and Alexis were expelled from school earlier this month for bad behavior.

"Two of my children are being tutored at home with a teacher who is working closely with our kindergarten teachers in school," Kate explained, adding that her kids are "doing the identical curriculum."

So why did the "Kate Plus 8" star decide to pull her children out of the classroom?

"The pressure was getting to them. You have the divorce anger mixed in with that. They need some breathing time," Kate told ET. "The goal is to get them back into school as soon as possible."

In the meantime, Kate says, the family is focused on preparing for Thanksgiving, which will be shared with her ex-husband, Jon.

"We have been able to work out the holiday time peacefully," Kate said. "I will have the first half, Jon will have the second half, and we just take it year by year, holiday by holiday."

