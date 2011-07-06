UsWeekly

Seeds of love!

Instead of baby presents at her June 5 shower, Kate Hudson asked pals (guests at the Malibu bash included Courteney Cox and Nicole Richie) for trees to be planted in the U.K.

"She wanted them for her home with [fiance] Matthew Bellamy in England," an insider tells Us Weekly.

The 32-year-old star -- who is set to pop any day, say sources -- plans to take their baby to the U.K. to stay with the Muse singer, 33, while he works on an album.

Adds the source, "She's crazy about him. ... Kate and Matt are so adorable together."