She's still a mane attraction! The last time we saw Kate Hudson she stunned on the red carpet of the Met Gala. Now, though, it looks like she's changing up her look.

On May 7, the actress posted a photo with a fresh haircut from the set of a movie that appears to be called "The Long Night."

"First day on set of new film and they're going to town on my hair!" she captioned her photo. "Ah!!!!!#TheLongNight."

Her hair isn't exactly super short (she chopped off a few inches), but it is a major departure from the longer mane she's been rocking for a while.

Kate's stylist David Babaii also shared a photo of the cut on social media, writing, "Hot with long hair hot with short hair just sooooo amazingly hot that's all I can say."

Hard to argue with him.