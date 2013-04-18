Kate Hudson kicked off her birthday celebrations a day early at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Ball in New York City Apr. 18, hanging with pals Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker. Wearing a strapless Reem Acra gown featuring a thigh-high slit, the Reluctant Fundamentalist actress told Us Weekly how she planned to celebrate her 34th birthday.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn through the years

"I think I might have a dinner at some point this week," Hudson said of her low-key plans. "I just want to hang with my family." The actress hadn't received any presents from her sons just yet, but she predicted her 9-year-old son's gift will be from the heart.

"Ryder makes things, so he's made me this beautiful tree out of sticks, and he took shells and painted them and made them the leaves of the tree. He's quite an artist, so he made me and painted butterflies and gave them to me," she said of past presents. "And he likes to make me jewelry. He's made me some bracelets that are just adorable!"

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's incredible bikini body

Bingham -- Hudson's 19-month-old son with Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy -- is taking after his musician father, Hudson added. "Bing right now is just completely obsessed with drumming. He's just a drummer," she told Us. "It's pretty wild to watch. It's all he wants to do."

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn uses Kate Hudson's stripper pole

Hudson added that she doesn't have any Mother's Day plans just yet. "I don't know," Goldie Hawn's daughter said. "We'll have to see what they come up with!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Flashes Legs in Sexy Gown, Reveals 34th Birthday Plans