Red hot curves!

Kate Hudson brought the sexy to the red carpet at the amfAR 3rd Annual Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles Thursday night. The 33-year-old actress looked smoking hot in a red Prabal Gurung Resort 2013 gown.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's incredible bikini body

Hudson showed some skin and flaunted her cleavage in the plunging dress with cutout sleeves. The Glee guest star accessorized her sultry look with a gold necklace, clutch and curly ponytail. During the night, Hudson chatted with comedienne Chelsea Handler and smoked a cigarette out on a patio with a pal, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Glee's hottest guest stars

The Something Borrowed actress had no problem losing the baby weight after welcoming son Bingham with fiance Matt Bellamy in July 2011. Hudson is also mother to son Ryder, 8, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

PHOTOS: How Kate has flaunted her new figure

The slim star, who showed off her six-pack abs as a dance instructor on Glee on Sept. 13, reportedly built a dance studio her L.A. home for hour-long workouts post-baby. And a source told Us Weekly it worked, explaining, "She has no baby fat!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Red Cutout Dress