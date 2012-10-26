Kate's electrifying!

Kate Hudson is lending her talents (and sex appeal!) to the Nov. 15 episode of Glee. The cast will be singing hits from the classic film musical, Grease, and it looks like Hudson is getting in on the action.

In exclusive sneak peek photos obtained by Us Weekly, the 33-year-old actress, who plays a dance instructor to Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), flaunts her long, lean legs and cleavage in a high-slit, low-cut black dress. In another sexy shot, the blonde bombshell styles short black shorts and fishnet tights.

The guest start told Access Hollywood in September that her role on the show gets "pretty saucy."

"Yeah, [I had] nerves, but [I was] more excited I think because it's like being a little kid again," she said of taking on the role. "Doing all three – singing and dancing and acting and I love it. I just love it!"

The special Grease episode is set to cover hits like "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Summer Lovin'," "Greased Lightning" and more. On Oct. 10, Michele, 26, tweeted, "About to shoot a great scene with Dean Geyer and Kate! It's gonna be a long day of dancing!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Flaunts Cleavage, Long Legs in Glee's Grease Episode