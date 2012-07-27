One reason to look forward to fall: Kate Hudson's gorgeous new ad campaign for Ann Taylor!

Dressed in the brand's chicest on-trend pieces, the actress, 33, who gave birth to son Bingham last July, looks incredible with flawless makeup and her hair styled in windblown waves. In one photo, she shows off her slim figure in a sexy, body-hugging animal print dress with 3/4-length sleeves.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's incredible bikini body

In another, she channels another chic Kate (Duchess Kate, that is) in a navy blue peplum ensemble.

Those fashionistas who are thinking pink this season will be pleased to know that Ann Taylor believes magenta is still an It color for fall -- and Hudson sports two different eye-popping tops in the hue.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's sexiest moments

To get her post-baby body back, Hudson did daily, hourlong dance sessions in a studio built behind her L.A. home. The star, engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse rocker Matthew Bellamy, also kept to strict portions of protein and veggies and stopped eating after 7 p.m. "It worked," raved a friend to Us Weekly. "She has no baby fat left!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Flaunts Teeny Waist in New Ann Taylor Ad Campaign