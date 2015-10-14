La Mer skin care celebrated its golden anniversary with a celeb-stuffed bash in Los Angeles on Oct. 13 and for the most part the affair involved all the glitz and glam you might expect.

Until Kate Hudson attempted to pee.

It seems her flower-bedecked Yanina getup came with attached shorts, making for a complicated situation when it came time for Kate to hit the ladies room. People reports Kate wasn't quite clear on how to remove the romantic garment. The result? Check the photo on the right.

"When you can't get out of of your dress whilst trying to go….," she gamely captioned the pic.

Outside that pesky wardrobe malfunction, the evening was apparently all about reconnecting with friends. The grinning blonde actress doled out hugs to her friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie in other photos the ladies shared, with Gwyneth gushing on Instagram, "My beauties @nicolerichie and @katehudson giving me a good excuse for a cocktail on a school night."

Yep. Just remember cocktails and confusing dress cuts don't mix.

