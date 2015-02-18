Kate Hudson is a moderate, and we're not talking politics.

The actress flaunts her rock-hard abs and toned body in the newest issue of Shape Magazine, but it wasn't dieting that got her that rocking body, because she apparently eats everything ... in moderation.

"I was at my favorite French restaurant in Paris ... eating everything I love ... steak, fries, lots of wine," she said. "Then the dessert came, and I was having strawberries and cream pastries plus the wine. [Then,] a svelte, sophisticated woman approached [my] table. She pointed to my glass of wine. 'This is your piece of cake. That's how you should be thinking.' And I always try to remember that: Everything in moderation!"

But apparently nothing is off-limits.

Of dieting, Kate said, "I hate the idea. It puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly. Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it's a change of lifestyle."

Although she's always trying to stay constantly moving with Pilates, yoga and recreational outdoor activities, Kate is also active in the kitchen.

"Taking the time to cook your own food and enjoying the process of feeding yourself can change your life," she said.

Having split with longtime fiance Matt Bellamy, Kate seems to be taking charge of her life, too. The mother of two and co-founder of the Fabletics fitnesswear line no longer feels the pressure to keep up with anyone, something she once felt growing up with her brother, Oliver Hudson, and two half-brothers Wyatt Russell and Zachary Hudson.

"I felt a shift and really don't have the desire to thrill-seek anymore," she admitted. "The other day my brother [Oliver] was making fun of me and called me a Gucci skier. He said, 'You're wearing all the right clothes and look good skiing, but when you get down the hill, you're done.' And I thought, 'You know what? It was fun while it lasted, but I don't have to prove myself to you anymore.' I'm happy doing what I want to do now."