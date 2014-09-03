Kate Hudson is fighting back against all those eating disorder rumors.

Though Kate's super-slim physique has often been scrutinized by tabloids, the 35-year-old "Almost Famous" star adamantly denies the speculation that she has suffered from an eating disorder -- or ever will -- in a new interview with the U.K's Red magazine.

"If there is one thing I will never have, it is an eating disorder," she stresses, referring to her previously suing a publication for claiming she was suffering from one. "I won't have girls - even if it is just one or two who care - thinking that. Because it's a serious sickness, not something to plaster on the cover of a magazine. And I am the opposite."

In fact, Kate says she gained 70 pounds when she was pregnant with her oldest son Ryder, now 10.

" … I want to be giving girls the message that, sometimes you do gain 70 pounds having a baby, and you can lose it if you want. The whole point is I want girls to love themselves. I want them to feel good about who they are," she says.

VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Kate Hudson's Sizzling Appearance on 'Glee'

Hudson, who not only regularly lands on the cover of gossip magazines for her figure but also for her love life, also says that there's no pressure to marry her longtime love, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy.

The two have a son together, three-year-old Bing, and have been engaged since 2011.

"I'm not in a rush. We are basically married. It is really about when are we going to take the time to plan a wedding," she says. As for her reputation for having a thing for musicians? That's one thing Kate doesn't deny.

"After [ex-husband] Chris I didn't think I'd ever date a musician again. That world is difficult. But it is what it is, right? I like people with musicality … I find it attractive," she admits.

Kate Hudson: Relationships Are the Most Challenging