So much for that "secret" engagement. As she gently cradled her swelling belly in a leather skirt, Kate Hudson laughed off claims that she's planning to become Mrs. Matt Bellamy.

"No, no, not that I know of!" she said during a sit-down on Wednesday with Britain's "The Graham Norton Show" (via the Daily Mail). "I don't like putting that sort of pressure on it, and I don't feel it necessary to get married."

Besides, the bun-baking actress pointed out, she's done the marriage thing (with Chris Robinson, father of their 7-year-old son, Ryder).

"I am 31," stated Kate. "I already have one child and have had one divorce, so it is not necessarily the golden ticket. I just want to be happy."

And that's exactly how spies say she looked during the show.

"Kate was so lovely and happy," an eyewitness tells People mag. "Everyone commented afterwards at how beautiful she looked pregnant. She was literally beaming."

After the interview, she and her Muse frontman honey joined mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell for dinner. For those keeping track, Goldie and Kurt have been happily unmarried for nearly 30 years.

Hudson, who is rumored to be about four months along, bubbled to Norton that she's "just starting to pop" and believes the chromosomal jackpot will come up double-X.

"It feels like a girl, but I don't know," she said. "Ryder thinks it's a girl."

As for names, she and Bellamy have narrowed down the list, but they're wisely keeping the moniker selections private: "People tell you so much [when they're pregnant], it drives me nuts."

Kate, who's out promoting her forthcoming romance "A Little Bit of Heaven," is getting in plenty of family time this week. On Thursday, she, Kurt and a fur-hat-topped Goldie arrived in Paris on the high-speed Eurostar train.

