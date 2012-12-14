Kate Hudson is anything but vain.

Recently speaking to The Huffington Post, the 33-year-old mother of two detailed her laid-back skincare routine. "In my 20s, I probably wasn't very nice to my skin," Hudson admitted. "As I got into my late 20s, I was like, 'Oh, I should probably stay out of the sun. I should probably start doing some kinds of masks and getting more facials.'"

Over time, Hudson explained, "I realized my skin does not like to be stimulated. I'm a soap-and-water girl, pretty much. I'll use a gentle cleanser, and I don't do any crazy serums. I just do a little moisturizer and a little eye cream. Obviously you've got to drink water and sleep -- that's the hard part."

Like her famous mom Goldie Hawn, 66, the blonde star has never put much value on getting all dolled up. "I just remember seeing her put on makeup fast, and without a mirror, in a car," the Almay spokeswoman recalled. "My mom's no-fuss. . . I've never been a crazy makeup, spend-two-hours-in-front-of-the-mirror kind of girl."

The Reluctant Fundamentalist star added, "I've never been fussy . . . I have moments when I get girly if I'm going out with my friends, but I'm about 5 to 15 minutes in the mirror."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Reveals How She Maintains Her Youthful Glow