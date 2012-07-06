No one rocks a bikini quite like Kate Hudson.

During a family vacation on Greece's Skiathos Island June 15, the Something Borrowed star, 33, showed off her fit figure in a $248 Chloe scallop-edge triangle two-piece. As she worked on her tan, Hudson relaxed by reading a novel, sipping cocktails and smoking a cigarette. She was joined by her fiance, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, 34.

Given Hudson's svelte shape, it's easy to forget that she gave birth to her first son with Bellamy, Bingham, in July 2011. (The Oscar nominee is also mom to Ryder, 8, with her musician ex-husband Chris Robinson, 45.)

To get her post-baby body back, Hudson had a dance studio built in her L.A. home -- complete with state-of-the-art stereo system -- for daily, hourlong dance workouts, a source told Us Weekly in April.

The star also kept to strict portions of protein and veggies and stopped eating after 7 p.m. "It worked," raved a friend. "She has no baby fat left!"

Though she has been engaged to Bellamy for more than a year, Hudson has no immediate plans to walk down the aisle. "There's no prepping for a wedding," Hudson's mom, actress Goldie Hawn, 66, told Us in April. "She's very happy. She's a great mom, the baby's beautiful, and they'll get married when they're ready."

