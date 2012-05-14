Eight years after wrapping HBO's Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker is set to make her TV return!

Appearing on Glee's fourth season later this year, Parker, 47, will take on her first small screen gig since SATC's 2004 finale.

Confirming her appearance in a press release Monday, FOX plans to release details about her character at a later date.

Also joining Parker as a guest star for season four is Kate Hudson, who will appear in a six-episode arc when Glee moves to Thursday nights this fall.

Parker and Hudson, 33, are just two of Glee's latest megawatt guest stars. Lindsay Lohan will star in a much-anticipated turn as a Nationals judge Tuesday, one week before Glee's season three finale.

