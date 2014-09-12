Ab-fab! Kate Hudson showed off her covetable toned stomach on the sexy new October cover of Women's Health.

The "Wish I Was Here" actress, 35, looks fit and gorgeous, posing in a pair of maroon, patterned athletic leggings with a matching sports bra under a light-colored long sleeved T-shirt, tied in a knot at the bust.

Hudson's abs-accentuating outfit is accessorized with two rings and bangle bracelets. She wears minimal makeup for the photo shoot, her blonde hair parted down the middle and in blow-out waves.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn: Then & Now

She spoke about those abs inside the issue, explaining how she keeps them so strong. "There is no favorite ab workout," Hudson admitted. "Abs are nobody's favorite. Maybe some people, but not me. I would say the ab workout that I love cause I hate it so much, is Pilates. It's the ab [exercise] where you bring in your legs up and your arms back and hold it and bring them back in again."

She went on to add that after giving birth to her first child, son Ryder, via C-section, she has to pay extra attention to her lower stomach.

"Any women who has had a baby, engaging with your lower abs, especially if you have had a C-section like I did," Hudson said. "Sometimes if you don't work on your stomach for even a week or something, trying to get back into it, and you then connect with them again, you're like 'where have those been.' I don't like it, but I try to focus on lower abs because of that."

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's Bikini Body Through the Years

Inside the mag, the Golden Globe winner, who welcomed her second son, Bingham, in July 2011, dished on everything from all things fitness to more personal matters, including her relationship with fiancé Matthew Bellamy and their plans to wed.

"It's a long engagement," she said of her 3-year betrothal to Muse rocker Bellamy, 36. "I think the best part is that knowing you're working towards the idea of a commitment that is hopefully as long of a stretch as you can pull it and forever seems beautiful… I think it's a real journey. There is a traditional meet, fall in love, get married, have children. And I am working on a very non-traditional life, and it’s just happening that way. But I look forward to the wedding day because when that happens to me, marriage what I really love about it is bringing the families together, and the kids."

Ryder and the couple's son Bingham, 3, are a big focus for the engaged couple, who try to keep the family together as much as possible despite their busy schedules.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's beloved chick flick roles: Movie star's best onscreen quotes

"We are not that long distance," Hudson told Women's Health. "And we both travel for work. How I make it work is we try not to spend too much time apart. We try not to spend more than two weeks apart. When you have kids it kind of goes without saying. You don’t want to be away from your kids for more than two weeks. And we travel together."

Hudson can relate to her two boys in being raised in the spotlight by busy parents, as she is the daughter of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, and the de-facto stepdaughter of Hawn's longtime love Kurt Russell. Hollywood icon Hawn, 68, remains a huge inspiration and teacher to her daughter.

"My mom's beauty lessons are spiritual," she said. "Everybody thinks it's boring cause it's from the inside. The truth is, it's not boring. My mom is not fussy. Even though she was an actress and I saw her in makeup trailers, that was not her thing. My mom did the 5-minute makeup, didn't have time for it. So for me beauty to my mother was more about, there is no makeup on the planet or outfit you could put on that could execute anything as much as having a good sense of self and feeling good about yourself. If things got too fussy, stop the fussing."