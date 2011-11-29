Stella McCartney's figure-flaunting silhouette dresses from her spring 2012 collection have been catching the eyes of many stylish celebs including Kate Winslet and Lala Vazquez Anthony.

The latest star to step out in one of McCartney's sexy numbers is Kate Hudson, who wore a black one-shoulder design to the 2011 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday. The actress, who just gave birth to her second son, Bingham, in July, showed off her post-baby bod through the see-through mesh panel along her torso.

"Stella dressed me for my first red-carpet event in 2001 for the Academy Awards," Hudson, 32, said about the first time she donned one of the designer's creations. "It was my first and only nomination. I was 21 years old, and to have Stella McCartney dressing me, well, I felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world. Up until the last minute Stella was still sewing the hem. I woke up the next morning, turned on the television to find out I was on every Worst Dressed list. So I called Stella and we just laughed our a---- off and she said to me, 'Look babe, it was the hem, wasn't it?'"

Hudson paired her ensemble with sculpted cheeks, radiant skin and loaded lashes. She styled her hair into an undone topknot.

