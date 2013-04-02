WASHINGTON (AP) -- Actress-producer Kate Hudson says the pressure of stepping out of the shadow of her movie star mom Goldie Hawn was discouraging and daunting.

She advised girls to believe in their own talent and take risks as they choose a career path.

"Take a chance on your own talent and your ambition because if you don't do that, there's no one else who will," she said.

Hudson spoke at the ANNpower Leadership Forum, a week-long program that unites teens from across the country with women leaders in business, entertainment and nonprofit groups.

The "Almost Famous" star and Ann Taylor spokeswoman is a member of the advisory council that mentors the teen girls and recommends grants for community projects they create in their neighborhoods, from a healthy eating program to a clothing collection drive.

Joining the actress were Ann Inc. CEO Kay Krill and Washington non-profit Vital Voices Global Partnership CEO Alyse Nelson, who all answered questions from the young ladies about work-life balance, workplace camaraderie and fashion.

The annual forum is a part of ANNpower Vital Voices Initiative by the nonprofit and Ann Inc., owner of Ann Taylor and Loft.

