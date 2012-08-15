Kate Hudson is one sexy Gleek!

Mom of two Hudson will make Glee fans hot for teacher when she appears on the FOX hit's upcoming fourth season, judging by a new pic posted by Glee creator Ryan Murphy Tuesday. "Kate Hudson in action," Murphy tweeted, along with a sultry shot of a leggy Hudson, 33, clad in a black bodysuit and fishnet tights, groping a hunky male costar.

Murphy isn't the only one impressed by the actress, who will play Rachel Berry's New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts dance teacher Cassandra July. Berry's portrayer, Lea Michele, argues Hudson is one of the show's best guest stars to date.

"I'm so obsessed with her," Michele, 25, gushed to ET Canada July 18. "She's one of the greatest comedic actresses right now and I just think she's so great." Hudson will be joined on season 4 by Sarah Jessica Parker, who will guest star in scenes with Michele and costar Chris Colfer as a frazzled Vogue journalist.

"I really think having Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson come in for our fourth season is so exciting," Michele has said. "I think I'm more excited for this season than ever before." Previous Glee guest stars have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

Glee premieres Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. (EST) on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Wraps Sexy Legs Around Hunky Model in Glee Promo Pic