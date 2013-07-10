Bingham Bellamy feted his second birthday by visiting his mom Kate Hudson on the set of her new movie, Good People, in London on Tuesday, July 9. The actress' fiance, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, accompanied the adorable tot on location to watch Hudson in action as she filmed scenes with costar Anna Friel. At one point during the visit, Bingham was seen picking his nose.

Directed by Henrik Ruben Genz, Good People also stars James Franco, Tom Wilkinson and Omar Sy. The film centers around a couple who discover a stash of cash in their dead tenant's apartment and use it to cover their own debts. In doing so, they become the targets of a deadly adversary -- the thief who stole the money.

Earlier this spring, Hudson predicted that her youngest son will follow in his father's musical footsteps. "Bing right now is just completely obsessed with drumming. He's just a drummer," she told Us Weekly. "It's pretty wild to watch. It's all he wants to do." (Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 9, with ex-husband Chris Robinson).

Hudson also spoke about Bingham while promoting The Reluctant Fundamentalist during an appearance on Extra. "He is a gem. He is talking up a storm," said the Oscar-nominated star. "I'll ask, 'What do you want for breakfast, honey?' He says, 'Bolognese.'"

