Duchess Kate and Prince William like a good Bond movie, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere of "Spectre" in London and stunned in their glamorous attire.

In a light blue Jenny Packham gown, Kate looked divine with an elegant updo and a matching clutch, while her husband looked absolutely dapper in a black tuxedo. The charming royal couple was also joined by Prince Harry, who just like his older brother, looked as handsome as ever in his tux.

Cast members on the red carpet included Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Andrew Scott, Dave Bautista and "Bond girls" Lea Seydoux and Monica Bellucci.

Daniel seemed enthusiastic about the fanfare, but still kept his cool.

"It's just fantastic to see everybody out tonight," he told reporters at the premiere. "I'm not overwhelmed, I'm very excited and I can't wait for people to see the movie."

Earlier this month, Daniel made it clear that he wouldn't be playing the role of Bond again to "Time Out" magazine. When asked if he'd do another sequel, he joked, "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists."

The 47-year-old actor added, "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

With the theme song by Sam Smith, this 24th Bond film, which hits theaters Nov. 6, has set the bar high for expectations. As of now, it remains to be seen if it received the royals' thumbs up.

