Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton will be surrounded by loved ones when they ring in their first year as newlyweds.

A source tells Us Weekly that William and Kate, both 29, will travel to Aberdeen, Scotland, and will stay at Birkhall, a 53,000-acre estate belonging to William's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, duchess of Cornwall.

"They will stay for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," the source reveals. "Charles and Camilla will be flying there, too."

Unlike her first Christmas at the palace, Middleton's parents, Michael and Carole, are "expected at Birkhall for the festivities," the source believes, though they won't likely be staying with the royal family.

"They are staying at Teapot Cottage or another cottage on the estate, not Birkhall itself."

