The 29-year-old royal has become the patron of four charities. According to the BBC, Kate has accepted honorary positions with Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, the Art Room and the National Portrait Gallery.

Prince William's wife will also become a volunteer in the Scout Association. St James's Palace told the BBC the choices reflected Kate's interests in the arts, promotion of outdoor activity and supporting people in need of all ages.

"The Duchess has chosen to support organizations that compliment the charitable work already undertaken by her husband," a spokesman told the BBC.

