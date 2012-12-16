Kate Middleton is feeling better!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Sunday, Dec. 16 for her first event since announcing she's pregnant on Dec. 6. Middleton, 30, attended BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Awards in London wearing dark green Alexander McQueen dress.

The Duchess looked stunning in the long gown with bell-sleeves and a deep v-neck, but it's still too early to see a baby bump.

Prince William's wife has been resting at home this past week after being hospitalized for three nights on Dec. 3 for acute morning sickness.

"A decision wasn't made until the very last minute due to Catherine's health," a source told Us Weekly of Middleton making an appearance at the awards. "She doesn't feel well enough to carry out a lengthy engagement but was determined to pay tribute to [Team GB sportsmen and women]."

Middleton presented the Lifetime Achievement awards with David Beckham to Lord Seb Coe, Jessica Ennis and Bradley Wiggins. She didn't formally speak, but shared a few words with the honorees.

Sadly, Middleton had to attend the event without her husband by her side as he is in Anglesey working a shift for the RAF search and rescue team.

