Leave it to Kate Middleton to subtly work in one of summer's hottest hairstyles.

On Saturday, the Duchess styled her glossy brunette hair into a half-up, half-down 'do, with the top section pinned back in a braid. She topped off her pretty plait with a sophisticated hat.

The 30-year-old was accompanied by her husband Prince William, 29, as they made their way to a friend's wedding in Grantham, England. Middleton wore a floral dress, knee-length coat dress and her favorite nude L.K. Bennett pumps while William wore a long-tailed suit jacket and striped pants.

Besides her fashion-forward braided hairstyle, the stylish royal also wore the $75 fake diamond and pearl earrings, which she debuted at Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee service last Tuesday.

The budget-friendly sparklers designed by jewelry designer Belinda Hadden sold out almost immediately once fashion-savvy fans of the Duchess took notice.

"Within the next 24 hours, I had sold out. I sold 60 on my website, which is the amount I would usually sell in a whole year," Hadden explained to the Daily Mail.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Finally Changes Hairstyle With a Braid!