Duchess Kate's focus is on the royal heir -- er, hair!

Dating back to her April 29, 2011, wedding day, those looking to the duchess as tresspiration become immediately familiar with the Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa in the stylish London neighborhood of Chelsea.

Even now with a year as an official member of the royal family under her belt, Kate still heads to that same salon, where she has been a client for nearly a decade, multiple times a week for her shiny, volume-filled blowouts that start at $75.

But there's no royal treatment here. In fact, she "insists on visiting the salon rather than having them come to her," a source tells Us Weekly.

"Kate's a girlie girl," adds another source, which isn't far from the truth, based on her love for a good pampering session. Back in September, the 30-year-old sat in Richard Ward's salon for four hours getting her hair colored with an organic vegetable-based hair dye and of course, a sleek blowout to top things off.

"She loves her time there and she has known everyone there for years so it's really relaxing for her," an insider revealed to Us.

To create her picture-perfect style, follow these instructions that Ward gave to Us last summer:

"Apply a holding serum onto wet hair to take out the frizz and make the hair silky smooth. Start with hair that's 80 percent wet and use a good blow dryer with a concentrator nozzle and a real-bristle brush. The serum memorizes the form and holds the curl in place while you blow-dry."

